Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an increasing number of identity theft and fraud complaints in Fountain Hills in recent weeks.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for the Sheriff’s District 7 based in Fountain Hills, reported to the Town Council at its last session there has been a high number of claims.
The cases that are being reported include fraudulent claims for unemployment using the victim’s personal information. Kratzer said the victims are discovering this fraud when they receive a debit card in the mail with unemployment benefits attached.
Residents are urged to report these incidents to law enforcement and the State Department of Economic Security for investigation.
Kratzer said this is not just local, it is a statewide and nationwide problem.
“There are a lot of people who have legitimate claims who are not receiving their benefits or having benefits delayed,” Kratzer said.
There have also been a number of computer fraud scams reported with one individual reporting being victimized twice in one week.
This is a time of year when scammers seem to come out of the woodwork to hit potential victims. The elderly may be particularly vulnerable.
Very often callers will identify themselves as being with law enforce, courts or other agencies seeking fines or payment for services. They will ask the victim to make payment via gift cards. This should be an immediate red flag, as no legitimate agency will ask for payment in this manner.