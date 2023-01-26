MCSO logo

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer reported to the Town Council at its Jan. 17 session with information related to a couple of recent incidents in Fountain Hills.

Kratzer said that on Dec. 27, 2022, MCSO was contacted about an in-progress burglary at a vacant commercial building located at 16805 E. Shea Blvd., which previously housed the KFC/A&W business. The complainant was a plumber who was at the commercial property to replace several previously stolen backflow valves that had caused water disruption to businesses.