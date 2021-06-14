Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigated two serious collisions at the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards on Saturday, June12.
Eight vehicles were involved in a collision at about 4 p.m. Saturday. According to MCSO, a motorist was traveling westbound on Shea when they lost control of their vehicle and crossed into the eastbound side of the intersection. The vehicle collided with seven other vehicles waiting in the left-turn lane from Shea onto Palisades.
Deputies later learned that the driver of the at-fault vehicle had earlier fled the scene of a collision on SR 87 (Beeline Highway). Possible impairment of the driver is suspected.
In the hour between 6 and 7 a.m. on Saturday, there was a two-vehicle collision at the Shea/Palisades intersection. MCSO reports that a vehicle traveling westbound on Shea struck a vehicle that was turning left from Shea onto Palisades. Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
The two drivers each gave conflicting versions of how the collision happened.