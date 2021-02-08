Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies spent Sunday, Feb. 7, looking into incidents of mailbox damage and potential theft of mail in Fountain Hills.
After receiving calls Sunday morning, deputies responded to the area north of Shea Blvd. between Fountain Hills and Saguaro boulevards. They found damaged and open mailboxes on Trevino, Nelson, Nicklaus and Monterey drives, as well as Appian Way, Venetian Lane and Greenbrier Lane.
“As we drove down the road almost all of the mailboxes were open and most of the locking mailboxes appeared to have been pried open,” a deputy sergeant reported.
Going door-to-door in the neighborhood deputies contacted more than two dozen residents and made them aware of the damage, but only three wished to aid in prosecution.
The reports will likely be forwarded to the U.S. Postal Inspector.