Be careful out there.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a noticeable increase in traffic collisions within its District 7, which is based in Fountain Hills.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, District 7 commander, reported 28 vehicle collisions between May 3 and June 16.
Kratzer said he could discern no specific reasons in the reports that could explain an increase.
“I reviewed the reports looking at mannerism of the crash and didn’t see anything that stuck out regarding a pattern of behavior or explanation for the perceived increase in accidents lately,” Kratzer said.
Inattentiveness or reckless driving are often involved when there is a collision. Impairment seems to be related to only a couple of these recent crashes.
Of the 28 collisions, there was one fatal hit-and-run on McDowell Mountain Road north of Fountain Hills. Eight of the total incidents were hit and run collisions.
Thirteen of the incidents were non-injury, including two that were DUI related. Six of the hit and run collisions were non-injury, including one on private property.