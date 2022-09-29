Anyone who was stopped for a traffic violation by a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy during the past couple of months had plenty of company.
Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for the MCSO District 7 based in Fountain Hills, reported to the Town Council on Sept. 20 that deputies had made more than 300 traffic stops over the previous 60 days.
Kratzer explained that he had reached out to the MCSO Lake Patrol Division to see if the district could obtain any of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant funding available to combat aggressive driving/traffic enforcement.
The district received grant funds to offset about 180 hours of deputy time. The results were that with the 300-plus stops deputies issued nearly 200 citations. He noted that about 60 of the stops were for a violation of the no right on red restriction at Palisades and Shea boulevards.
With the funding coming as grant money the additional enforcement was done with no cost to the Town, according to Kratzer.
The captain also reported that since his previous report to the council MCSO has been able to increase staff for District 7. He said an additional five deputies have been assigned to the district. There are now 18 patrol deputies working in the district, which is still one short of the number contracted by the Town.
Kratzer said the additional deputies will allow them to reactivate the community action unit, allowing deputies to have more contact with the public and provide for community safety enhancement programs.
It was at the previous meeting that a consultant hired by the Town had recommended to the council that the contract be revised to better reflect the needs of the community.
Kratzer also reported that MCSO has been involved in working with the school district to enhance safety on the local campuses. He said MCSO SWAT officers had been providing active shooter training for deputies throughout the department. About half had completed training with another session planned for the remainder of the force, Kratzer said.
“We have met with the new Fountain Hills Unified School District superintendent and have a good working relationship,” Kratzer said. “We are maintaining the SRO (school resource officer) as we have for years.”