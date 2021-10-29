The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has received two grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) for addressing traffic safety issues.
One grant covers overtime and equipment from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for aggressive driving detection enforcement and education.
GOHS awarded $60,414 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office that will be used to purchase state of the art speed detection equipment and fund overtime costs for deputies to conduct selective enforcement throughout Maricopa County. Deputies will utilize this equipment installed in marked and unmarked patrol vehicles to conduct selective traffic enforcement and education throughout Maricopa County.
The equipment being purchased will be EAGLE 3 Directional RADAR speed detection devices. The Speed detection devices offer front and rear scanning mode with faster processing for greater targeting range and improved target acquisition. The RADAR offers Wireless Speed Sensing which improves performance in poor weather. It is extremely accurate, reliable and delivers great results when enforcing speed zones.
During traffic contacts, deputies will educate the public of the dangers and consequences of speed violations, reckless and aggressive driving as part of their contact with drivers.
A second grant addresses driver impairment to help with the enforcement of DUI laws, drug recognition training, and other impaired driving training. This grant is in the amount of $129,482 and will help deputies with overtime pay and impaired driving training for this next fiscal year while they work and support Valley-wide DUI task forces. These DUI task forces are important events in helping keep the citizens of Maricopa County safe as they travel on local roads.
MCSO will remain committed throughout the year to conduct DUI enforcement. In addition, MCSO will support and attend special DUI task force events from Thanksgiving to New Year, and during major holidays throughout the remainder of the fiscal year.
In 2020 this grant helped fund multiple task force operations, which resulted in MCSO recording 438 Misdemeanor DUI arrests and 44 Aggravated DUI arrests.
An additional $50,000 will be used to help deputies with overtime pay and impaired driving training for this next fiscal year. This grant will also help fund instructors to teach and certify new drug recognition experts, HGN and ARIDE from within the state of Arizona throughout the year.