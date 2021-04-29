As concerns about the pandemic begin to wane, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready to reassert its public outreach programs, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for the Sheriff’s District 7 based in Fountain Hills.
Kratzer was addressing the Town Council with his monthly update on April 20 when he made the comments.
He cited the annual Drug Take Back Day, which was held this past weekend, but had been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Deputies were on hand outside Town Hall Saturday receiving unused prescription drugs being dropped off by residents. The drugs are turned over to DEA for disposal.
The Sheriff’s Office is also planning a presentation for Fountain View Village residents on Thursday, May 20, which will focus on scams that are aimed at the elderly. It will cover what people need to be looking for and how to avoid it.
Kratzer said they are hoping to make a community-wide presentation, but nothing has been scheduled.
Kratzer said they will also speak with local retailers about the common practice of scammers to ask for gift or electronic payment cards to get people’s money.
Kratzer said they believe if store checkers are aware, they might be able to warn people against large purchases of such cards for payment.
Kratzer credited Vice Mayor David Spelich for pressing on the issue of scam prevention efforts.
“We believe when more people become aware, the incidents will decline,” Kratzer said.
Councilman Mike Scharnow asked Kratzer about the “swatting” incident in town a couple of weeks ago. He said there has been some discussion among residents wondering about the cost to the town for the significant law enforcement response.
“It is my understanding that typically the town will not be billed for the use of SWAT and aviation responses,” Kratzer said.
Town Manager Grady Miller went back to 2016 for an example with the visit to town of then candidate, President Donald Trump. He said the town was not billed for additional MCSO personnel for that event.
“I appreciate the effort by MCSO that went into (the swatting) investigation,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “You don’t know what you are dealing with until you have all the information.”