Motorists in Fountain Hills should proceed with caution in the coming weeks and months as they can expect to see intensified enforcement from Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer reported to the Town Council on Jan. 4 that winter visitors bring increased traffic and, with that, an uptick in collisions and speeding complaints from citizens.
“Most of the traffic accidents we are seeing are a result of inattention with some suspected speed related,” Kratzer said. “We are stepping up our traffic enforcement.”
He said they will be using funds the Sheriff’s Office received from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to supplement personnel on the streets. He said they are focused on the Palisades/Shea intersection as well as the designated traffic safety corridors and other sites residents are calling about.
“We want to be responsive to residents’ complaints about speeding in neighborhoods,” Kratzer said.
The town has a speed monitoring sign that can be moved to various areas of town to monitor speed and identify problem areas. Town Manager Grady Miller said the town will be looking at acquiring a second portable sign (about $30,000). He said this would allow for monitoring more than one area at a time and provide for backup if equipment maintenance is required.
Councilman David Spelich told Kratzer about his experience using the intersection of Palisades and Shea in recent months and said drivers turning right from Palisades to westbound Shea is a significant issue. The right turn on red is prohibited at this intersection.
Spelich said he understands it is a difficult intersection to monitor but asked that MCSO step up its best efforts.
Mayor Ginny Dickey said she hears from people who wonder why the right turn is prohibited.
“It is really simple,” Dickey said. “It is not safe.”
Right turns on red are permissible in Arizona after a full stop, if it is safe to proceed. However, jurisdictions may prohibit the right on red if it is deemed problematic. At this intersection both speed and the line of sight are considered key factors in prohibiting the right against the light.
Kratzer said he also wants residents to know MCSO has placed a new vehicle in service in Fountain Hills that is different from the other patrol vehicles. There is now a white pick-up with Sheriff’s markings that is used by the Deputy Service Aide. DSAs respond to calls where a basic report is all that is needed and they assist deputies on crash scenes and other calls. They do not make traffic stops.
Kratzer said the new vehicle is clearly marked for Deputy Service Aide and he wants the public to know it is an official MCSO vehicle despite the different appearance.