The Town Council heard an update from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) during its regular meeting March 15, with Lt. Jonathan Halverson sharing comments on a couple of items he felt highlighted the office’s work around the community.
Halverson first spoke to a recent incident at Fountain Hills Bikes, where a bike valued at around $7,000 had been stolen.
Halverson said the detective unit was brought out on the case and a DNA analysis was conducted, leading to a hit on a possible suspect. MCSO had to reach out to a neighboring agency who pushed the suspect back toward Fountain Hills where they were arrested and confessed to the crime.
“It’s a small case, but it goes to show MCSO goes the extra mile to be thorough, accurate and complete,” Halverson said.
The second case involved vandalism that recently occurred at a local restroom. Security footage identified two potential suspects, who School Resource Officer was able to identify and speak with the individuals, who then confessed.
Halverson reiterated that the incident might be considered a small matter elsewhere, but not in Fountain Hills. Big or small, crime is taken seriously.
“Fountain Hills has every type of crime as any other district,” Halverson said. “But our high level of experience and medium operations tempo…allow us to be successful and efficient.”