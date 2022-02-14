Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer updated the Town Council on eight incidents of brazen “smash and grab” vehicle burglaries occurring in Fountain Hills recently. Kratzer was presenting his monthly activity report to the Council at its Feb. 1 regular session.
In all incidents vehicle windows were smashed, allowing the thieves to remove handbags or backpacks, and in some cases credit cards taken were used soon after the theft, according to Kratzer.
All of the incidents occurred during daylight hours on a Thursday or Friday, and nearly all were in the parking lot of places of business that were open. There were witness accounts, but no vehicle or suspect information.
Kratzer said in one instance the car broken into was adjacent to a Tesla, which has built-in video surveillance capabilities. That video provided an investigative lead, according to Kratzer.
“We want to remind residents to lock up their vehicles and take valuables with you, and don’t leave handbags or backpacks in plain sight of those walking by,” Kratzer said.
Traffic enforcement has also been a priority for deputies in recent weeks, Kratzer said.
Deputies made 242 traffic stops in January with 160 of those for speeding (four were criminal speeding). He said deputies have also written 22 citations for unlawful right turns from Palisades Boulevard to Shea Boulevard. This is an item the council specifically asked for deputies to step up their enforcement.
Kratzer also thanked the Town Public Works personnel for their help in developing a way to safely monitor the Palisades and Shea intersection.