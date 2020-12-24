On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to Verde River Drive and Paul Nordin Parkway in Fountain Hills to investigate a report of a stabbing.
The victim alleges an unknown person, without provocation, stabbed him while he was walking in the area. Detectives are investigating the incident and find some of the allegations inconsistent leading investigators to believe there may be additional details to the incident that are in question.
The case remains open, however MCSO does not believe there is any safety concerns to the public.