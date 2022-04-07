Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills are looking for a male subject who is a person of interest in the stabbing of a second man shortly after midnight, Thursday, April 7.
MCSO Lt. Jon Halverson said the stabbing took place outside the south entrance to a bar on Parkview Avenue. The victim then walked south across the parking lot and Avenue of the Fountains where he collapsed outside Town Hall attempting to reach help at the Sheriff’s substation.
Halverson said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he is expected to recover.
Deputies have identified a person of interest in the stabbing and as of mid-morning Thursday were searching for that person.
Detectives were investigating both scenes and needed to close Avenue of the Fountains to clean a blood trail extending about 1,000 feet, according to Halverson.