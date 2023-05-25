MCSO incident.JPG

The Town of Fountain Hills’ current contract with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services is due to expire as of June 30, 2023. With that is mind, the council has been in talks with Maricopa County and the Sheriff’s Office for a new agreement, however, a new contract will not be finalized by the deadline.

At its May 16 regular session, the council voted unanimously to extend the current agreement on a month-by-month basis until a new agreement is adopted, or through Dec. 31, 2023.