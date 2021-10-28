Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies have made 2,345 traffic stops all over Fountain Hills in the 10 months since the Town implemented Safety Corridors on some streets.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander of the Sheriff’s District #7 based in Fountain Hills, reported that of that total number of stops, nearly half were within the two designated Safety Corridors.
Kratzer was presenting a monthly update to the Town Council at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Beginning in December 2020, deputies began stricter enforcement within the Safety Corridors. The two sections of roadway in the safety zones are Saguaro Boulevard between Desert Vista and Grande Boulevard, and Palisades Boulevard between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards.
Kratzer said that of the 1,150 stops within these corridors, 70% occurred on Saguaro with the other 30% on Palisades.
The deputies do have discretion in issuing citations. The council chose not to adopt a Zero Tolerance policy for the safety corridors. Kratzer said 70% of the stops resulted in citations being issued, while 30% received a warning.
“We are being more strict within these areas,” Kratzer said.
Speeding violations accounted for 80% of the traffic stops in the special enforcement areas. However, there were plenty of non-moving violations ranging from inattention, suspended license, stop sign violations, DUI, cell phone violations and expired registrations.
Kratzer said deputies continue to follow through on complaints and concerns citizens report regarding traffic violations regardless of the location in town.
Mayor Ginny Dickey asked Kratzer if at a future update he would provide information related to response procedures and standards. She said she has heard some recent concerns regarding response times.
Kratzer said he would look into the possibility of bringing dispatch staff to Fountain Hills for a presentation to the council.
Dickey also offered condolences on behalf of the council to MCSO on the line of duty death of Deputy Juan Ruiz. Services for Ruiz had been held the day of Kratzer’s presentation to the council.