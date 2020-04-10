On Friday, April 3, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 43-year-old Nathan Moore, a swim coach from institutions around the Valley, on charges of sexual abuse and sex conduct with a minor. Moore was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The investigation began on March 19, 2020 when District 4 Patrol Deputies were dispatched to meet with the complainants who reported their daughter had recently disclosed she had been in a sexual relationship with her swim coach, Nathan Moore.
Moore’s relationship with the victim was reported to be sexual in nature, starting when the victim was 15 years of age and ending at the age of 17. The victim met the suspect when she was a member of a swim team the suspect coached.
Detectives were later advised the suspect was known to have coached at local gyms, high schools, community centers, and aquatic centers throughout the Valley. Based upon the nature of the allegation, the case was forwarded to MCSO Special Victims Unit for further investigation.
MCSO believes there may be additional victims within Maricopa County. Anyone with further information should contact our Special Victim’s Unit at 602-876-1011 or 602-876- TIPS (8477). Reference IR# 20-008555.