The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that deputies received several reports of suspected contaminated candy from trick-or-treaters. The reports came from the west side of the Phoenix area however the Sheriff’s Office is urging everyone to be vigilant and check candy collected by young trick-or-treaters before consuming it. Anything that was not wrapped should be disposed of.
Deputies at the District 7 substation in Fountain Hills say they did not receive any reports of contaminated candy.