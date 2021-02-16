Town of Fountain Hills Councilmember Peggy McMahon was recently appointed to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Economic Development Committee (EDC).
The role of the EDC is to develop opportunity-specific and action-oriented initiatives that foster and advance infrastructure in the MAG region, especially transportation infrastructure that would further economic development opportunities.
Others recently appointed to the EDC include Mayor David D. Ortega of Scottsdale, and Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn.
Councilmember McMahon was elected to the Town of Fountain Hills Council in 2020.
The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) provides a forum for local governments working together on issues that affect residents in the greater Phoenix region. Founded in 1967, MAG membership includes 27 cities and towns, three Native nations, Maricopa County, portions of Pinal County, and the Arizona Department of Transportation. The planning area encompasses about 10,600 square miles.