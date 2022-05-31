Members of the Fountain Hills Mayor’s Youth Council presented a year-end report to the Town Council at its Tuesday, May 17, session.
The group began the year with a team building outing at the Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course, getting to know one another and working together for a common goal.
The Youth Council worked with the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, participating in projects impacting youth including mental health and sustainability. They also at various times during the year worked with The Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, the Rural/Metro Fire Department and local business on projects.
Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were also busy volunteering their services at a long list of community activities and events this past year. A partial list includes Back to School Bash, Make a Difference Day, Turkey Trot, Irish Fest Adopt-a-Street cleanup, Eggstravaganza, Earth Day and Music Fest.
The group provided the Town with 189 manhours of volunteer service over the past year.
Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Coordinator Kade Nelson works as an advisor for the Youth Council.
“It has been a pleasure to work with this group over the past year,” Nelson said. “I can’t say enough about what they have accomplished this year.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey also had praise for the group.
“The work hard to make a real difference in our Town,” she said.