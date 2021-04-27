The Town of Fountain Hills Mayor’s Youth Council has taken on a project to provide the community, especially teens, resources to combat mental health disorders and suicidal thoughts. They have felt the consequences of this last year and saw the need to address the problem.
The MYC has put together a website, at fh.az.gov/748/mental-health-campaign. The site has resources available for those who may be struggling, and they have worked with The Office of the Arizona Attorney General to offer a free online webinar on Suicide Prevention.
The webinar will be online via Zoom on Wednesday, April 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. MYC believes this is a great opportunity for many of teens and families to familiarize themselves with the signs of depression and anxiety and learn how to combat them.
The zoom meeting link is: