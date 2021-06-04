In May the Fountain Hills Mayor’s Youth Council, in partnership with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, presented an online webinar focused on mental health and suicide awareness. The presentation addressed the teen suicide epidemic at both the state and national levels.
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many families and cost the economy in both dollars and jobs. It has also exacerbated one of the nation’s silent killers, mental health and suicides.
Throughout the pandemic, the rate of mental illness has increased exponentially. In particular, major depressive disorder and general anxiety disorder have come to the forefront of daily life for millions of people nationally and globally. This disease has affected citizens within the Town of Fountain Hills and without treatment, these disorders can lead to complete individual collapse and potentially suicide.
Those interested in viewing the webinar presentation and learning more about the Mayor’s Youth Council and the mental health campaign may go online to fh.az.gov/748/Mental-Health-Campaign.
The Mayor’s Youth Council provides local youth with opportunities to present their perspectives on youth issues by serving as a liaison to the mayor, Town Council and youth, and learn how government functions as well as create and lead programs that appeal to high school students. To learn more visit fh.az.gov/507/Mayors-Youth-Council.