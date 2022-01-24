It’s a tradition in most cities and towns that the mayor gives an overview of the previous year’s successes and challenges and takes a look ahead in a update hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting this annual breakfast at the Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7:30 a.m.
The mayor’s presentation is being recorded for later broadcast on the Town of Fountain Hills website fountainhillsaz.gov, Cox Cable Channel 11, Town of Fountain Hills YouTube channel, and the Town’s Facebook page.
“I am looking forward to giving this update in front of an audience this year,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “As a town, we have been through so many challenges with the pandemic, yet we continued moving forward to meet the needs of our community, and plan for the future.”
“The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is delighted to have the State of the Town available to residents and businesses of Fountain Hills both in person and video. It will be nice to have attendees in person to reconnect with old and new friends, said Betsy LaVoie, President and CEO of Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. We enjoy our continued partnership with the Town of Fountain Hills to host this event. A special thank you to the event sponsor SRP and the breakfast sponsor Bashas’.
The event is open to the public with pre-registration. No walk-ins allowed.
Register online at fhchamber.com or call (480) 837-1654.
All registrations must be made for event entry by Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 11:55 p.m. Light continental breakfast is provided.