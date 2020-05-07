On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a fifth Emergency Proclamation in response to Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order authorizing the reopening of barber shops, hair salons, beauty parlors, and restaurants.
Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order on Monday, May 4, 2020, authorizing these businesses to reopen. In the case of barber shops and cosmetology businesses, they are eligible to reopen as soon as of Friday, May 8, with physical distancing and sanitizing measures in place to protect customers and employees.
The same executive order allows restaurants to reopen their dining rooms and patios as soon as Monday, May 11, by instituting social distancing and other measures designed to protect customers and employees.
“While retailers, barber shops, salons, and restaurants will be reopening for business, we want to remind residents and visitors that two days in a row this week Arizona experienced the highest number of daily fatalities due to the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic,” said Mayor Dickey. “Please continue to take precautions when going out, showing care and consideration for our neighbors.”
The new Executive Order signed by the governor reconfirms that cities and towns are to enact the directives uniformly as one with the State of Arizona at this time.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to regularly visit the Town’s website at www.fh.az.gov to obtain the latest news and information about the town’s response to COVID-19.