Based on recommendations from area healthcare providers concerned with the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County and Fountain Hills and infection rates reaching unprecedented levels, Mayor Ginny Dickey sought Town Council guidance at the Council meeting on Jan. 5, about the possibility of prohibiting public events with more than 50 people gathering, which are required to receive special event permits.
While the Town Council did not vote on the question, Mayor Dickey and Councilmembers Alan Magazine, Sharron Grzybowski, and Peggy McMahon supported temporarily suspending the issuance of special event permits for public events over 50 people. Vice Mayor David Spelich and Councilmembers Mike Scharnow and Gerry Friedel were opposed.
“These are trying times. Not only for our business community and families, but our health systems are being stressed to unprecedented levels,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “The Greater Phoenix Health Sector Leadership Task Force, which is comprised by our leading healthcare providers have asked all Arizona mayors to institute measures to help limit the spread of this disease due to concerns about overtaxing the capacity of hospitals with patients with COVID-19, influenza, and other health-related issues.”
Based on Town Council direction, the Town of Fountain Hills will not issue permits for organized public events of more than 50 people until further notice due to public health concerns related to COVID-19. This is consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-59 and related executive orders, and the Emergency Proclamation issued by Mayor Dickey on Dec. 17, 2020.