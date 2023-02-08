For a theme to her 2023 State of the Town address Mayor Ginny Dickey called the Town of Fountain Hills “vibrant.”
“Fountain Hills at this time is dynamic, exciting, alive, fresh – all of those qualities can be tied up in one word: Vibrant,” Dickey said.
A year ago, in her annual address Dickey noted that she had stressed the importance of working together to achieve several goals throughout 2022.
“From planning, ordinances, facilities, events and activities to transportation, parks, growth, advocacy, economic vitality and leadership – no doubt, the Town's plate was full,” she said.
“In order to meet those expectations, we undertook many initiatives, some of which will continue into 2023 and beyond. (Last year) included milestones reached and new goals set. Expectations were reimagined, change surrounded us daily. But with the policy direction of our Town elected leaders, staff worked with residents, businesses, governmental partners and our regional neighbors to provide reasonable responses to a myriad of issues.”
Dickey thanked those council members who worked hard over the past year and left office in December, as well as those continuing. Continuing members include Gerry Friedel, Sharron Grzybowski and Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon. Those who stepped away from their council seats were Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and David Spelich.
“Despite of – or maybe because of – our diverse backgrounds and experiences, we were able to accomplish much for the community,” Dickey said. “There may have been projects or decisions that some wish had different outcomes, but there was no pattern or grand agenda, only reasoned facts and dare I say compromise for the benefit of most. We owe our citizens the same going forward.”
Dickey noted that entering the 2023 calendar year there are many significant needs that come with maturity that must be addressed.
“I believe our town can be vibrant and lively even as we address (these needs),” she said. “Fountain Hills has passed its 50th birthday where more than half of the master-planned basic infrastructure – the Fountain, streets and utilities, pumps, culverts and washes adjacent to homes and businesses – may need to be repaired, updated or replaced.
“As a municipal government, we’re over 30 years old, where eight mayors and countless councilpersons, committee members and staff have endeavored to build a community based upon common goals. Knowing that history, we must further identify and implement plans that address meeting those opportunities and challenges.”
Dickey went on to outline accomplishments of the past year in several areas of strategic planning: economic development, financial sustainability, safety and quality of life.
The Town completed public safety assessments with plans to move forward to address the results of reports related to law enforcement and fire and medical emergency service.
Detailed planning related to Community Services, parks and recreation and Community Center led to the Town’s Community Services Department being recognized with the Gold Medal as the best in the country for communities with a population of 30,000 or less.
Dickey said the council made some difficult decisions related to ordinances including fee waiver policy, short-term rentals and group homes.
Tight finances constrain streets maintenance and upgrades, but Dickey noted efforts are going forward.
“During the last two- and one-half years, we treated by mill and overlay, filling or sealing nearly 130 lane miles of pavement, plus used 70 tons of material for pothole repairs,” Dickey said. “As part of the annual budget process, the council committed into the Streets Fund $10.4 million from CARES Act and ARPA savings over three years to supplement its regular annual funding for streets in order to offset continuing deficiencies and degradation.
“We anticipate a comprehensive list of street improvement options to be recommended by the citizen-led committee assembled in 2022.
“Meanwhile, we continued to seek advice from the Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Committee to manage speeding, cross walks, turn lane improvements, and a strong enforcement strategy.”
Dickey also touched on economic development activities for the years. She said the emphasis has been on infrastructure, keeping neighborhoods safe and attractive, offering amenities and protecting that quality of life as mentioned.
“A settlement agreement opened the door to the finalization of the Park Place development adjacent to the Avenue of the Fountains, along with several other new business and residential improvements supporting the downtown environment,” Dickey said. “In addition, Target Center and several other locations have enjoyed upgrades, expansions and new restaurants and businesses which are open or soon will be. Toll Brothers’ Adero Canyon development continues. We saw over 200 new housing units added, including the largest of the projects just west of downtown, The Havenly. Smaller multi-family projects were also completed along with single-family infill builds.
“A key to strong support for vibrant business activity here is increasing our full-time population. Support of all levels of education, continuing attention to housing inventory, preserving our hometown charm and scenic desert vistas, outdoor trails and amazing parks, activities and amenities can help attract residents and keep a good balance with seasonal visitors, yet maintain thoughtful development.”
On looking ahead to 2023, Dickey acknowledged some disunity among council members.
“I’m committed to working with new Councilmembers Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth to achieve shared positive outcomes for all – as I always have. The optimistic vision many of us held for Fountain Hills has largely come to fruition and remains intact for a vibrant future,” Dickey said.
“I’ve had a bit of a hard time over the last few weeks, getting stuck on the looking forward part. If you know me – and many of you do – not being optimistic about the future is a foreign and unwelcome concept. I haven’t changed. I’m still proud of the progress made over the years with so many different mayors and councils, staff, commissioners and community leaders. I’m still a cheerleader for this chosen hometown of my parents and the place of my sons’ and their cousins’ childhood memories.
“You get to decide if heartbreaking divisiveness is stronger than 50 years of history, respect, truth and belonging. You are this town. You are the stewards, and I’m here to help.
“We can only achieve success and meet our community’s needs by working together, recognizing each other’s expertise and strengths.
“Our residents deserve and expect no less from their elected leaders and the professional staff who support the Town’s policies. Tribal and municipal councils and regional organizations, businesses, visitors and investors expect the best from us, as well. I know we are up to the tasks required to keep the state of the town vibrant and exciting and moving forward in a positive direction.”
Dickey recognized the hard work of staff and those who participated in developing the State-of-the-Town address, Salt River Project for its sponsorship and Mountain View Kitchen for providing the continental breakfast.
Guests who attended included the mayors of Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert.