Dark sky over Fountain Park.jpg

Town of Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey will be in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 6, welcoming visitors to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History “Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky” exhibition about the global loss to light pollution of the night sky, in which Fountain Hills has a prominent role in the display as a Dark Sky community.

While visiting family in the area, Mayor Dickey will share Fountain Hills’ story as part of the Museum’s “Experts Within” program. The exhibit opened on March 23, 2023, in a new 4,340-square-foot presentation area.