Mayor Ginny Dickey announced last week that she will be seeking a third term as Mayor of Fountain Hills in the 2022 election.
In her statement to the media, Dickey said she had filed her Candidate Statement of Interest and Statement of Organization with the Town Clerk to seek reelection as Mayor of Fountain Hills.
“It is my intention to continue advocating for the residents of Fountain Hills as my number one priority,” Dickey said. “That includes providing a safe environment for all of us. It means ensuring that our community is on firm ground financially.
“As always, I will represent the Town not only locally, but within the Maricopa County region and the State of Arizona. I will do everything in my power to assist and encourage Town staff to be responsive, responsible, and reasonable in the administration of our Town policies and procedures. And I want to continue with our many traditions of activities and events, wide-spread community participation, volunteerism, and open communication.
“Over the last three years, our town has continued to grow from a residential, health and wellness, and economic development perspective. We’ve supported the business community with grants and waivers, expanding now to our not-for-profit organizations.
“With professional staff research and support, my Council colleagues unanimously passed sign and noise ordinances that were many months-long efforts. We’ve upgraded town facilities and offset some major expenses with COVID relief funding, allowing us to make additional wise investments in our streets, public safety, and other infrastructure.
“Our namesake Fountain has been renovated, including the addition of new LED lights. Public parks have been improved and upgraded. Residential developments and infill continue, and our housing market values have increased.
“Fountain Hills is recognized for scenic beauty, public safety, and hometown charm throughout the State and beyond! All the while we continue to address both short and long-term needs with strategies, plans, and/or investments that will serve us well into this decade.
“It will be my honor and goal to build upon those efforts as your mayor.”