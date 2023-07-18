The Town of Fountain Hills is featured as part of an exhibit in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky is a 4,340-square-foot exhibition about the global loss of the night sky to light pollution.

The exhibit opened on March 23 and has since hosted thousands of visitors to learn the history of lighting, the connection between humanity and the night sky, the unintended consequences of excessive outdoor lighting and the principles people can use to reduce light pollution. Fountain Hills was included in the exhibition to show visitors that they can find ways to experience the night sky in their communities, wherever they are.