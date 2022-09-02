dickey.jpg

While on a recent trip to Ireland, Mayor Ginny Dickey met with Sean Counihan, past mayor of Killarney, Ireland, and current chair of the Killarney Town Twinning Association – their version of the Sister Cities program.

Counihan and Mayor Dickey discussed the many comparisons between Fountain Hills and Killarney, and national government issues as well. They then focused on some of the ways Killarney and Fountain Hills conduct their “Twinning” programs, from student exchange to government operations, and how their programs are sustained. Killarney is a “Twin” with 10 cities, five of which are in America, including Fountain Hills’ neighbor, Scottsdale.