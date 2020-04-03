On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a second Emergency Proclamation urging residents to adhere to a Stay at Home order and maintain social distancing to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The proclamation also addresses closures of bars, gyms, and theaters as well as urging operators of restaurants to comply with social distancing by strictly limiting food service to take-out and drive-through services only.
This action has been taken to help protect residents and seasonal visitors who are at a higher risk of serious illness and possible death from the COVID-19 virus.
“The purpose of this Emergency Proclamation is to emphasize to our residents how serious this health crisis is and to help ensure our community remains as safe as possible,” Dickey said.
In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents and town employees, earlier in March the Town of Fountain Hills cancelled events, closed the Community Center, park restrooms and amenities such as playgrounds, and closed Town Hall to the public. Modifications to Town Council meetings and commissions were implemented as well. The Town also introduced telework options for eligible employees to work from home as recommended by the CDC and other health experts.
To help combat and reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus, the stay-at-home measure is intended to minimize the social contact between members of the public during the month of April. In many places around the U.S. and the world, the stay-at-home approach has been an effective means of managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are urged to observe the order and only leave home to go to work, purchase food and supplies, or exercise by undertaking individual activities such as walking, bicycling, running, or hiking while maintaining social distancing.
“COVID-19 is highly contagious, and Maricopa County is experiencing significant increases daily in the number of people infected and dying from the virus. The hardest hit cities in the world and across the U.S. have given us the opportunity to learn and take action,” Dickey said. “Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the national coronavirus response, said the results were clear, that the only way to minimize deaths is to continue the difficult restrictions on American life.”
The mayor’s Emergency Proclamation follows Governor Doug Ducey’s Stay-at-Home Executive Order issued on March 30, 2020, that took effect on March 31, 2020 and is scheduled to end on April 30.
“While continuing to work with the Governor’s Office to narrow down the list of essential services, I want to make it clear that while any activity or business that is classified as essential cannot be restricted by the town, they have the right to close on their own, and according to Federal and State directives, will not be penalized in any way when accessing the resources available to help them through this crisis,” Dickey said.
Residents are encouraged to regularly visit the Town’s website at www.fh.az.gov to obtain the latest news and information about the town’s response to COVID-19.