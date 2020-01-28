“Fountain Hills is the place to be,” according to Mayor Ginny Dickey in making her second annual State of the Town remarks in an address hosted by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Dickey was speaking to nearly 300 residents gathered in the ballroom at the Fountain Hills Community Center for a continental style breakfast.
Dickey acknowledged challenges in maintaining revenues adequate to meet town expenses, however, she applauded the efforts of staff and citizens in working together to meets those challenges.
In a video portion of the program, town Finance Director David Pock reported that last fiscal year the town was able to transfer $1.6 million in surplus funds to the Capital Improvement Plan.
The Feb. 5, edition of The Times will have a complete report on Mayor Dickey’s comments.