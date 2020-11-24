Mayor Ginny Dickey has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, Small Business Saturday in Fountain Hills.
Dickey also urges all town residents to support small businesses and merchants throughout the year.
In the proclamation, Mayor Dickey said that 96 percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that “shopping at small, independently-owned businesses supports their commitment to making purchases that have a positive social, economic, and environmental impact” in their community.
David Pock, finance director for the Town of Fountain Hills, presented to the council on Oct. 20 a report on revenue generated in the first quarter of 2020 through local sales tax. The collections exceeded budgeted expectations by $825,000.
However, due to the restrictions placed on businesses, especially bars and restaurants, through an Executive Order by Governor Doug Ducey in June of 2020, the local economy's financial impacts are still unknown.
According to information provided to Mayor Dickey by Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and the Small Business Saturday Coalition, “62 percent of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 to stay in business.”
The research also explained that “95 percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.”
“Because of the ongoing pandemic and the effect it is having on all local businesses and community activities, the Town of Fountain Hills encourages residents to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year,” Dickey said.