The Town of Fountain Hills will no longer require face coverings in town facilities effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Since March of 2020, the Town of Fountain Hills has followed federal and state guidelines and directives to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Some of these safety measures included closing town facilities, conducting virtual Town meetings, requiring Town staff to work remotely at home if they were able, and wearing face coverings when in Town Hall and the Community Center.
Due to many of the measures taken and the high level of vaccinations in Fountain Hills, the Town will be removing the face-covering requirement in public facilities starting Jan. 1, 2022. Instead, the Town will recommend wearing face coverings to the general public and employees, leaving the choice to the individual.
In addition to no longer requiring face coverings, the Town will continue to encourage social distancing inside town-operated buildings whenever possible. While the Fountain Hills Municipal Court plans to adhere to this policy change, there may be exceptions to the policy based on direction from the Arizona Supreme Court or Arizona Office of the Courts.
“We have been monitoring statistics and following pandemic guidance provided by the Maricopa County Health Department, Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” Town Manager Grady Miller said in a statement. “Based on the high immunization rate here in our community, the Town of Fountain Hills will encourage the wearing of face coverings in town-operated facilities but will no longer require them. So, if someone wants to wear a face covering or not, it is their choice.”
The Town of Fountain will continue to monitor COVID-19 statistics and evaluate best practices and may make future adjustments to its policies to safeguard the general public and town employees.
As of Dec. 6, 2021, Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting the Fountain Hills Zip Code (85268) had 252 “recent” cases, which they define as new positive tests within the past month. DHS also reports 17,578 vaccinations locally, or about 76%. The vast majority of the older population (65-75+) has received at least one vaccination shot (85%).
On August 9, 2021, the Town required all office employees and the general public who entered Town facilities to wear face coverings. That order was due to the rising number of Delta Variant (COVID-19) infections in Maricopa County. With the new directive, visitors are no longer required to wear face coverings in Town Hall or the Community Center. According to CDC guidelines, it is still highly recommended for individuals to wear face coverings in public places.
Several COVID-19 mitigations will remain, following CDC and Maricopa County Health guidelines. These include maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet whenever possible, encouraging visitors and staff to wash their hands frequently, and asking them to remain home if they feel sick.
The Town Council, boards and commissions will conduct Town business meetings without the requirement of face coverings. If members of one of these bodies choose not to attend meetings in person as a precaution, they may attend remotely.
Mayor Ginny Dickey signed the first Emergency Proclamation on March 11, 2020, and subsequent updates will remain in effect for the Town of Fountain Hills for now. By maintaining this proclamation, the Town is eligible for future federal and state pandemic-related funding.
Miller said he and the mayor have consistently monitored the situation and have met regularly with staff to evaluate whether changes should be made. The most recent meeting included the fire chief (TOFH Emergency Operations Director), deputy town manager/administrative services director, community services director and community relations manager.
“We also reviewed the practices of other cities and towns in Maricopa County relating to face coverings for the general public and municipal employees,” Miller said. “Finally, we reviewed the CDC guidelines and Maricopa County Health Department guidelines and recommendations. Based on this review staff recommended the adjustments to current policy.”
Miller said staff would continue to monitor the situation regarding new variants and respond as they deem necessary related to the Town’s public health responsibilities.
The latest Town of Fountain Hills Proclamation of Emergency can be reviewed at fountainhillsaz.gov.