A fifth Democrat has announced they are joining the crowded field seeking the opportunity to unseat Republican Congressman David Schweikert (AZ D1) in the 2024 election.
Marlene Galan-Woods announced her candidacy late last month. She is the widow of the late Grant Woods, former Arizona Attorney General. Galan-Woods led the campaign of Adrian Fontes for Arizona Secretary of State last year.
Her parents fled Castro’s Cuba, and she has been in Arizona for 35 years where she had a career as a television reporter and anchor. She left television to raise five children. The Woods family are longtime supporters of children’s charities and activities. She said she is a life-long supporter of women’s rights.
In a campaign statement posted to social media Galan-Woods said freedoms and liberties are under attack in America and that congress is controlled by extremists who have lied and cheated to gain that control.
“I will not put up with the same old politics anymore than you should,” Galan Woods said. “I will take on those who have put us where we are today.
“I can’t sit back and watch our freedoms and liberties be attacked while our politicians do nothing about it.”