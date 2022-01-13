Mark Biermann, a Fountain Hills business owner and resident, is officially announcing his candidacy to run for Town Council. He is currently circulating petitions to get on the ballot for the primary election to be held on Aug. 2, 2022.
Biermann and his wife, Bridget, were both raised on dairy farms in Minnesota. In 1989 Biermann started the first of multiple successful businesses in Minnesota. In 1997 Bridget also became involved in these businesses. He knows what hard work, running a business, being transparent and fiscally responsible are all about.
The Biermanns are active in Fountain Hills. They belong to Christ’s Church, Four Peaks Rotary, FHCCA, are Chamber members and Ambassadors as well. Mark was selected for and graduated from the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy Class #5 where he learned all of the behind-the-scenes information on what makes Fountain Hills the town we all love.
What Biermann promises is to: listen to the residents and local businesses. Prioritize infrastructure and capital projects. Be transparent and fiscally responsible to the residents of Fountain Hills. “Think Local.”
To support Biermann and for more information go to Facebook: BiermannforFH, website: MarkBiermann.org or Email Mark: Mark@MarkBiermann.org.
Follow Biermann on Facebook to see videos, interactive surveys and updates to get the residents involved and a positive attitude for Fountain Hills.