Maricopa County Parks and Recreation has announced that all parks under its umbrella, including McDowell Mountain National Park, remain open for public use. Tonto National Forest is similarly open.
Both, however, have adopted new measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
MCPR announced Wednesday, March 18, that measures were drawn from the President’s and Center for Disease Control and Preventions “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines. The park is encouraging social distancing and the practice of good hygiene.
In order to comply with recommendations, MCPR has decided to close all park nature centers beginning March 18. All park programs, events and special use permits are also cancelled, as are group and youth campgrounds. Group ramada reservations are also cancelled and reservations are no longer being taken.
“In addition, all fees related to COVID-19 cancelations will be waived and returned or may be used for a future date,”
reads an announcement from MCPR. “These actions are scheduled to run through March 30, 2020. The department will continue to monitor county, state and federal health department recommendations for guidance and provide updates as they impact park and trail operations, and/or public safety.”
For the latest information pertaining to MCPR and potential changes to access and procedures, visit maricopacountyparks.net/covid-19/.
According to an announcement from Tonto National Forest, similar practices are being implemented.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said TNF Supervisor Neil Bosworth. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
As such, visitors are asked to minimize personal contact within TNF. Customers are asked to use the website or call TNF representatives rather than visit and, in the field, avoid personal contact.
Updates and contact information for all Tonto National Forest offices can be found at fs.usda.gov/tonto/news-events/. The phone number for the Mesa District Office is 480-610-3300 and the Payson/Pleasant Valley District Office can be reached at 928-474-7900.