fire
Photo courtesy of the Town of Fountain Hills

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department (MCPRD) will initiate its annual fire ban on Monday, May 1. The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department’s annual fire ban goes into effect the same day.

The department’s annual fire ban dates align with the county’s Air Quality Department burn activity regulations. Under these regulations, outdoor recreational fires are prohibited within Area A’s boundaries between May 1 and Sept. 30. This area encompasses all of Maricopa County’s regional parks.