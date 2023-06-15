bus.jpg

The local governments around Maricopa County have been waiting to see what action the State Legislature might take to allow the county to ask voters to renew its half-cent sales tax used for transportation projects.

The tax was first implemented in 1986 with voter approval. A vote in 2004 renewed the tax through 2025. The 40-year duration of the tax has generated an estimated $13 billion-plus in revenue to be used for a variety of public transportation initiatives. These range from freeway construction and highway improvements to buses and light rail.