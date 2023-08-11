Poll and election workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. As Maricopa County has more than 2.5 million registered voters, officials are planning to hire over 3,000 temporary workers for upcoming elections within the county. As a temporary worker, organizers said this is an opportunity to meet people in the community, make a positive impact in an individual’s neighborhood and get paid while learning how elections work.
“From long-term positions at the Tabulation Center to working at voting locations on Election Day, no matter the role, poll and election workers are essential to the success of elections in Maricopa County,” a press release said. “Pick your duration and earn money while supporting elections. From truck drivers to tabulating ballots, to working at the polls, we have various positions available to choose from.”