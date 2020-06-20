While the Fountain Hills Town Council voted 4-3 Friday afternoon, June 19, to not require face masks in public places following a spike in Arizona COVID-19 cases, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors adopted regulations requiring face masks shortly after for all incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.
According to Town Manager Grady Miller, the Maricopa County regulations are supposed to be secondary to any regulations enacted by cities and towns in the county. This is causing some confusion, though Miller said the Town is working to clear things up.
“The town attorney will be reviewing the regulations and interpreting their impact on the Town of Fountain Hills,” Miller said in an email to The Times Friday evening.
Earlier this week, Governor Doug Ducey elected to task local governments with deciding if face masks were necessary to maintain public health. At 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Fountain Hills Town Council held a special meeting to make a decision on the matter. Council members received many emails, phone calls and visits from concerned residents to close out the week, as well as heard from a handful of community members who spoke during the open call on June 19. In the end, a 4-3 vote meant Fountain Hills residents would not be expected to wear face coverings.
Then came the regulation adopted by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors calling for face coverings in public. However, it is unclear if this decision will overrule any towns, such as Fountain Hills, that have already ruled on regulations regarding face masks. This is the part of the equation town staff is working to clarify soon; whether or not the Maricopa County regulations supersede those adopted in Fountain Hills hours earlier. Additional details will be reported as provided.
The measures adopted by the MCBS state that anyone older than 6 must wear a mask in enclosed public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained. A “reasonable effort” must be made to have children 2 to 5 years of age wear a mask in enclosed public spaces. Anyone operating or riding public transportation must wear a mask, as well as staff working in public spaces. Exemptions include people in their homes, as well as children under the age of 2. Restaurant patrons do not need to wear a mask while eating and drinking, and people who are able to maintain social distancing while walking or exercising outdoors are not required to wear a mask. A mask also does not need to be worn in a personal vehicle, office or other personal space.
However, if it is determined the local Town Council’s ruling is not overruled by the Maricopa County ordinance, then masks will not be required in any circumstance.