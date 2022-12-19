Maricopa County has issued a “no burn” notice for today, Monday, Jan. 19, for particulate matter (2.5). This is the pollution caused mostly by smoke from burning wood, and dust particles.
Residents are asked to consider alternatives to burning wood in fireplaces and outdoor fire pits.
The county action is based on air quality forecasts by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), which is projecting high levels of PM2.5 during the overnight hours.
The no burn designation includes Wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimeneas, outdoor fire pits, and similar outdoor fires is prohibited in Maricopa County. This includes individuals and businesses which have burn permits for open burning. Visit cleanairmakemore.com for more information.