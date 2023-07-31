Mari DeGroote

Mari DeGroote won the 2023 Nurse of the Year award at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shae Medical Center.

When Mari DeGroote left home on her way to work during HonorHealth’s celebration of Nurses Week, her husband Dave DeGroote kissed her goodbye and said, “Good luck, I hope you win Nurse of the Year!” Little did Mari know that later on that day, her name would be called.

Working at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center for 28 years, Mari is familiar with the Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony. In fact, nearly six years ago, she was nominated for the same award, and while she didn’t win, Mari said she was awestruck at the amazing nurses who were given the prestigious awards during the ceremony.