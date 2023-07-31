When Mari DeGroote left home on her way to work during HonorHealth’s celebration of Nurses Week, her husband Dave DeGroote kissed her goodbye and said, “Good luck, I hope you win Nurse of the Year!” Little did Mari know that later on that day, her name would be called.
Working at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center for 28 years, Mari is familiar with the Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony. In fact, nearly six years ago, she was nominated for the same award, and while she didn’t win, Mari said she was awestruck at the amazing nurses who were given the prestigious awards during the ceremony.
“There are so many nurses that do mission work and that are heads of committees and are doing all this evidence-based research and so I thought, ‘These awards are reserved for those nurses,’” Mari said, admitting that she likes to attend the ceremony for the free breakfast and raffle prizes.
“When the biography was being read, I recognized that she was talking about me! My heart started pounding out of my chest, tears welled up in my eyes and my hands started shaking. I could hardly move when my director said, ‘Come on up Mari DeGroote.’”
Mari said she feels honored and humbled to have been nominated by her co-workers for two awards: Nurse of the Year and Excellence in Professional Nursing Practice at HonorHealth Shea. Her husband, Dave, is over the moon that his wife earned the highly coveted award. And if there was ever a thing as the Hall of Fame for nursing within the HonorHealth system, Dave said that his wife just got inducted.
“It’s really exciting just for us and for our family,” Dave said. “Her energy and candor are infectious and delightful.”
Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1986, Mari spent the next five years cutting her teeth at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, working in Intensive Care Units (neuro, trauma and surgical ICU).
She transferred to Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital for the next five years, working in the emergency and Intensive care units.
“By this time, my husband Dave and I had three little boys,” Mari said. “Working in the Emergency Room was sometimes an escape from our crazy life of juggling sports, school, and extracurricular activities.”
When the DeGroote family moved to Fountain Hills in the early 90s, Mari took a job at HonorHealth Shea, previously known as Scottsdale Memorial North, and worked in the ER, pain management and has spent the past eight years in the Endoscopy Department.
As a nurse, Mari helps many patients facing serious illnesses such as pancreatic and colon cancers. Her goal is for every patient to have the best possible experience under her care.
“My husband and I have lost two adult children, ages 20 and 22. This unfathomable experience has changed me forever and has allowed me to help my patients with words of kindness, hugs and tears,” Mari said. “There are many times where I will be crying with the patients because they’re going through exactly what I went through and they’re shocked to find out that I went through it twice.
“All things happen for a reason and I just feel that I’m being used to be able to help other people through their grief and sad times, too.”
This year also marks 10 years since Mari and her late son, Michael, responded to a car crash near their home around 10 p.m. at night. Mari was integral in keeping the unconscious driver alive until the medics arrived and received a Certificate of Citizen Recognition for her invaluable care and assistance.
Throughout the years, the DeGroote family has been involved in local youth and high school athletics, church and other community activities. Mari and Dave previously owned the local Snap Fitness health club and also provide scholarships to graduating seniors. According to Mari, their involvement in town activities, especially in support of the youth, is why many patients are happy to see a familiar face at HonorHealth Shea.
In recognition of the award, HonorHealth is sending Mari to the ANCC National Magnet Conference in Chicago, Ill., in October of this year where Mari will engage and connect with nursing colleagues and administrators from around the world.
To top off her award-winning week, Mari’s nursing department enjoys giving out superlative t-shirts to nurses during Nurses Week, including most caring nurse, most caffeinated nurse and other fun awards. Mari was awarded the comic relief award because “I try to make patients feel comfortable and happy and try to keep it very light.”