Fountain Hills will be bustling Saturday, March 26.
March is typically a busy month, but March 2022 is especially so. The last weekend in the month puts the icing on the cake.
Here are the events scheduled for just that day. Plenty of other activities are taking place this month but mark your calendar for a full day of Fountain Hills fun Saturday, March 26.
Fountain Hills Day
The second annual Fountain Hills Day Community Celebration opens the day at 10 a.m.
Sponsored by Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, the day-long event will feature a business expo, car show, local food tastings, music and activities for kids.
Admission is free for attendees. Businesses, clubs, organizations and restaurants will be set up with booths and feature their own materials and activities to highlight their place in the community.
Everything will take place on the Avenue of the Fountains. The celebration continues until 4 p.m.
Booth space is still available. Contact Events and Marketing Manager Jill Haislip, 480-837-1654, for more information.
Museum
A free family-friendly party complete with cake and favors will take place at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate its grand re-opening.
The newly renovated museum will be the feature at the celebration. Docents will be on hand to tell stories about life in the Lower Verde River Valley, from the time before humans arrived to present day.
Family-friendly crafts, hands-on exploration activities and a scavenger hunt will be located on the patio along with human and animal representatives from Liberty Wildlife. Other conservation-related organizations include the Salt River Horse Management group and Fountain Hills Biophilic.
The River of Time Museum will continue celebrating Sunday, March 27, with 4XB at Harley-Davidson-Scottsdale.
Community Garden
Fountain Hills Community Garden is celebrating its fifth anniversary from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors are invited to celebrate the successes at the garden. A vegetable, flower and succulent plant sale will take place at the event.
Dark Sky Festival
As some of the day’s events are wrapping up, the annual Dark Sky Festival is getting started.
The festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. in Centennial Circle. Plenty of speakers, events, activities and fun will be featured throughout the celebration.
A special feature of the festival is an art auction featuring pieces from the Jerry and Jackie Miles collection. The art auction has been underway since March 5 and continues through March 25. Pieces will be available to be seen in person from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Community Center.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit the future International Dark Sky Discovery Center.
Save this date
Fountain Hills has much to celebrate, and local organizations are set to prove it all on one day.
Additional details on these events will be announced throughout the month in The Times and online at fhtimes.com.