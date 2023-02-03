988 -2.JPG

This is the first in a series that uncovers the stories of local veterans, youth, Native Americans and their loved ones about their struggle with suicide.

It’s been nearly six months since the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was launched. The free and confidential emotional support line was nationally available in July of last year, enabling callers to connect with local crisis counselors using the easy-to-remember three-digit number.