A man was taken to a Scottsdale hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Blvd. frontage road at Sunflower Drive on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14.
According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office the driver collided with pallets of roofing tile stacked along the frontage. MCSO stated the male driver may have experienced a medical episode prior to the crash, however that is unconfirmed.
Fountain Hills Fire Department had no information on the condition of the driver Friday morning, Jan. 15, but did confirm he was taken to the hospital.
The area was closed to traffic for the investigation into the crash by the MCSO Vehicular Crimes Unit.