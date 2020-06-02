Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a young male subject after receiving a report of a man setting a tree branch on fire in the area of Hampstead Drive and Bainbridge Ave. about 8 p.m. on Monday, June 1.
A male subject, matching the description of the suspect, was in the immediate area and detained by deputies. The subject acknowledged being present when the fire was started, and witnesses positively identified the subject as the person who started the fire.
The subject did not indicate why the fire was started but did say it was not due to the current protests.
The tree branch was extinguished quickly by neighbors and did not have a chance to spread to nearby washes.
The subject was arrested and booked into 4th Avenue Jail, for reckless burning, minor consumption, minor possession and possession of marijuana.