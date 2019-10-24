Volunteers participating in the 11th annual Make a Difference Day event this Saturday, Oct. 26, are invited to attend a kick-off at 7:15 a.m. for the largest single volunteer effort of the year in Fountain Hills.
Gather at the ramada at the south end of Golden Eagle Park. Mayor Ginny Dickey will make comments to the volunteers at about 7:30 a.m. Activity T-shirts will also be distributed to volunteers. However, there will be no on-site registration of volunteers the morning of the event. Everyone must be registered with a team prior to the date.
Anyone wishing to join in Make a Difference Day should contact one of the local churches or one of the service clubs to see about participating in a project. Contact Community Services for specific groups taking part. The organizing committee is working with local service, civic and religious groups to take on the numerous projects.
Organizers say this event is about neighbors helping neighbors – and Fountain Hills residents have stepped up to make this event special enough to earn national recognition for the community. This makes a difference in the lives of vulnerable residents as well as those volunteers who participate.