This Saturday, Oct. 22, hundreds of Fountain Hills residents will volunteer their time to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors in need of assistance.
Fountain Hills is a community of volunteers, never more so than for the 14th Annual Make a Difference Day. The Town is seeking assistance from residents to come out and show neighbors that Fountain Hills is the small town with a big heart.
For more than two decades, USA Today and Points of light – the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – joined to host the nationwide Make a Difference Day, the largest national day of community service in the country.
For the past 13 years, Fountain Hills has celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of October, connecting volunteers with opportunities to serve others by providing assistance to those residents who are most vulnerable and in need of some support in their own community.
Work projects include raking and cleaning up landscaping debris, building exterior wheelchair ramps, small minor interior and exterior home repairs, interior home cleaning, weed control and more.
Volunteers range from Cub and Daisy Scouts to active seniors who are able to provide their help. All interested individuals are encouraged to participate and register. Those who would like to volunteer for Make a Difference can do so at the town website, fountainhills.az.gov/madd.
“This is a great opportunity to strengthen ties in the community as well as address existing needs,” reads an announcement for the event. Everyone can ‘Make a Difference.’”