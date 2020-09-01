The 12th annual Make a Difference Day event for Fountain Hills will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24. Volunteers in Fountain Hills will come together with a common mission – to improve the lives of others in the community.
Town volunteers are needed to unite and serve Fountain Hills residents in need of assistance with a variety of exterior and outdoor home projects. Organizers are looking for residents who, due to reasons such as health, finances, lack of transportation, family, etc. may need a hand with landscaping, exterior painting, minor exterior home repairs, building an exterior wheel chair ramp, hauling exterior debris and similar exterior projects.
Anyone who knows of a resident or is interested in receiving assistance from MADD, may contact Kim Wickland, volunteer coordinator, at 480-816-5108 or kwickland@fh.az.gov.
Resident work project submissions are due by Wednesday, Sept. 16. Volunteer Registration is available at fh.az.gov/madd.