The hard work of a group of community volunteers will come to fruition tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 23, with the Town of Fountain Hills’ 13th Annual Make a Difference Day.
For more than two decades, USA Today and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, have joined to host the nationwide Make a Difference Day, the largest national day of community service in the country.
For the past 12 years, Fountain Hills has celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of October, connecting volunteers with opportunities to serve others by helping those residents who are most vulnerable and in need of some support in their own community.
Members of the volunteer committee putting together the Make a Difference Day event include, TOFH Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland, Candy Preban, Paul Appeldorn, Nita Blose, Denise Clark, Paul Garvey, Keith Pavia, Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski and Claudia Johnson. Committee member Mike Clark was not present for the photo.